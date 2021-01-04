Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Aclaris Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,223 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 954% compared to the average daily volume of 211 call options.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 412,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,207. The company has a market cap of $278.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,760,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

