Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Reaches $28.93 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $28.93 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00319164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00023041 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

DATA is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

