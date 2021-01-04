Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Shares Gap Up to $12.80

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $14.75. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNPUF)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

