Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report sales of $52.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.81 million and the highest is $53.93 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $133.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $238.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $240.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $341.13 million, with estimates ranging from $310.23 million to $380.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Several research firms have commented on INN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $916.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

