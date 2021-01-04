SUN Reaches Market Cap of $28.42 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One SUN token can now be bought for approximately $6.12 or 0.00019644 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $28.42 million and approximately $69.23 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00126025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00258843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00533548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00283465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050795 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,644,723 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f.

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

