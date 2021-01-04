SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading 6.7% Higher

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.64. 1,495,629 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 872,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. BidaskClub downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 292,001 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 40,204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 186,949 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

