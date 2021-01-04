SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.36

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.36 and last traded at C$15.03, with a volume of 22166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77.

Get SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) alerts:

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$419.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$412.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.0595819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.