SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 124.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SunPower by 1,368.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,282.64 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

