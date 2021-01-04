Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $203,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 425,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,860,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,749,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,022. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

