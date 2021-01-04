Super Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.00 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Super Zero has a total market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00034404 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001467 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002875 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

