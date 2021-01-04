SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $570.94 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $677.47 million and approximately $570.94 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00011794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00311536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023078 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 179,611,108 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.