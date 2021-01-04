SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.94.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $387.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

