SVB Leerink Increases Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $31.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $16.61 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $421.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.