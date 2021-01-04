Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SYNH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of SYNH opened at $68.13 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,236,868 shares of company stock valued at $198,401,175. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 955,933 shares during the period.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

