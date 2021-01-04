Syntropy 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.83 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 7% against the dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $80.36 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00343651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

