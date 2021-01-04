Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.40

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 63557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$260.50 million and a PE ratio of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57.

Get Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) alerts:

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$500.67 million for the quarter.

About Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL)

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.