Ted F. Angus Sells 13,847 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,181.91 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

