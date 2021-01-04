Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Up 10.2%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37. 1,692,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,076,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $239.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teekay by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teekay by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 1,109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 496,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 455,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

