Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TRC stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.12 million, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.67. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,870,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,469 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,782,503 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $53,522,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth $423,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

