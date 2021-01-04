Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) PT Set at €1.70 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) has been assigned a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 46.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TC1. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of ETR TC1 opened at €3.21 ($3.77) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $408.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.87. Tele Columbus AG has a 52-week low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

