Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.30-10.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.89. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.19 EPS.

Shares of TDY opened at $391.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

