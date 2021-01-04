Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $984.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $984.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $969.50 million. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $871.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after acquiring an additional 765,718 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after buying an additional 158,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

