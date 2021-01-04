TERA (TERA) Achieves Market Cap of $4.01 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. TERA has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $432,718.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TERA has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 117.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00324595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00515301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00272880 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00049845 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.