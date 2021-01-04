TerraCredit (CREDIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $97,466.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $113,361.38 and approximately $97,466.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

