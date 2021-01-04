Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.67 on Monday. Tesco has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

