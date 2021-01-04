Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

TSCDY opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

