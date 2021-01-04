Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $105.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 85.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

TSLA stock traded up $34.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $739.80. The stock had a trading volume of 738,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,367,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.66. Tesla has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $718.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $701.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,926.56, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,680 shares of company stock worth $89,452,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 935.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 486.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 333.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

