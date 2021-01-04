Tether Hits Market Capitalization of $21.80 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion and $134.04 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00257866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00531840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00281695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017072 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 22,783,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,808,636,250 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.