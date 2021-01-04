TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Up 17.2%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 2,882,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,853,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.24.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 918,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 527,383 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,012,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

