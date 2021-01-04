Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading 7.2% Higher

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 11,844,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 12,773,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $530,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

