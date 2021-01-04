The AES (NYSE:AES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.98

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 25903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Get The AES alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in The AES by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in The AES by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 288,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in The AES by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,055,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.