The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 753.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 425,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cato were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cato alerts:

CATO stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $219.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.86.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.79 million during the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.