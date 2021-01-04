The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $18.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 41.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MAXN stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 461,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,966. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

