The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

The New York Times has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The New York Times has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The New York Times to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYT stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

