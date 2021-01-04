The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) versus Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Head to Head Comparison

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

The Peck has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00% Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck $28.22 million 1.15 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Peck.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of The Peck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of The Peck shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Peck 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats The Peck on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

