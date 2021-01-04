The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of PNTG opened at $58.06 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.53.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $470,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,436,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,805. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

