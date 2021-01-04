The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

PG stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 227,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.57. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $339.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

