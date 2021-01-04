The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.0397 (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $24.67 million and $7.27 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003327 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013052 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

