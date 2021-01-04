The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. The Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up about 1.9% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $202.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

