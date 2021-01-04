The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.36 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.