The Transfer Token Market Cap Hits $20.54 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One The Transfer Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $20.54 million and approximately $658,972.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00042491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00304528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00022691 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a token. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns.

