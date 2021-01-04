Thomasville National Bank Has $3.93 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,684. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

