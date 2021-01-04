Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.89. 2,974,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,694.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

