Thomasville National Bank Sells 197 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.04. 5,908,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,894. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

