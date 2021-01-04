Thomasville National Bank Sells 44,768 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,768 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after buying an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.11. 15,499,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,706,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

