Thomasville National Bank Sells 855 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,377,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,770,918. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

