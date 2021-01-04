Thrive Token (THRT) Market Capitalization Tops $161,296.80

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 53% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 70.9% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $161,296.80 and $11,841.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

