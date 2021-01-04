Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Gap Up to $2.02

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $2.34. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 1,745 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $150.92 million, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLSA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 337,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.