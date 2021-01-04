TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Receives C$3.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

TOG opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.78.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

