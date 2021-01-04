Tornado Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $172.38 or 0.00553334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance.

Buying and Selling Tornado

